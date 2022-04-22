Job Alert: Visual Journalist, Bell Media (Montreal)
Tasks:
- Develops and produces news and information reports in graphic form for digital and television.
- Provides story ideas that can be done graphically in whole or in part.
- Turnkey computer graphics news content delivery for television and digital (editorial content, video editing, fixed or animated computer graphics)
- Provides and designs, alone or as part of a team, ways to graphically illustrate story segments, or complete stories
- Proposes and produces different ways of illustrating segments of news programs.
