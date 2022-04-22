Job Alert: Visual Journalist, Bell Media (Montreal)

Tasks:

Develops and produces news and information reports in graphic form for digital and television.

Provides story ideas that can be done graphically in whole or in part.

Turnkey computer graphics news content delivery for television and digital (editorial content, video editing, fixed or animated computer graphics)

Provides and designs, alone or as part of a team, ways to graphically illustrate story segments, or complete stories

Proposes and produces different ways of illustrating segments of news programs.

For more details, click here.