Job alert: Videojournalist, CTV Winnipeg, Bell Media
Responsibilities:
- Live traffic reporting
- Appearing on-air, interviewing, writing, shooting, editing, voicing, producing and reporting, of local news stories on deadline for both television and digital
- Operating an ENG Camera, including light and sound equipment
- Edit and transmit video remotely using IP technology
- Producing, writing and posting editorial content for the station web and social media platforms
- Developing and maintaining contacts in the community and with news making organizations
- Generate original story ideas relevant to local audience
- The safe operation of all equipment, and formally reporting any malfunctions of equipment immediately
- Contribute to the station’s ongoing diversity initiatives, and actively reflect the diversity of the Manitoban community in daily news coverage
For more details:
EN: https://jobs.bce.ca/bell/job/Winnipeg-Videojournalist,-CTV-Winnipeg,-Bell-Media-MB/723966500/
FR: https://jobs.bce.ca/bell/job/Winnipeg-Vid%C3%A9ojournaliste,-CTV-Winnipeg,-Bell-M%C3%A9dia-MB/723966400/