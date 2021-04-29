Job alert: Videojournalist, CTV Winnipeg, Bell Media

Responsibilities:

  • Live traffic reporting
  • Appearing on-air, interviewing, writing, shooting, editing, voicing, producing and reporting, of local news stories on deadline for both television and digital
  • Operating an ENG Camera, including light and sound equipment
  • Edit and transmit video remotely using IP technology
  • Producing, writing and posting editorial content for the station web and social media platforms
  • Developing and maintaining contacts in the community and with news making organizations
  • Generate original story ideas relevant to local audience
  • The safe operation of all equipment, and formally reporting any malfunctions of equipment immediately
  • Contribute to the station’s ongoing diversity initiatives, and actively reflect the diversity of the Manitoban community in daily news coverage

For more details:
EN: https://jobs.bce.ca/bell/job/Winnipeg-Videojournalist,-CTV-Winnipeg,-Bell-Media-MB/723966500/
FR: https://jobs.bce.ca/bell/job/Winnipeg-Vid%C3%A9ojournaliste,-CTV-Winnipeg,-Bell-M%C3%A9dia-MB/723966400/

