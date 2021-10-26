Job Alert: Videographer (Morning Live), CHCH-TV

The following is a paraphrase of the primary functions and does not outline all of the duties and responsibilities for this position:

Be able to primarily work scheduled 3:30am-11:30am shifts, Monday through Friday

Also able to work other shifts and weekends when necessary

Gather, shoot, edit and present insightful, accurate, and engaging news stories for broadcast and digital

Ability to work in a live broadcast environment

Be able to post stories to CHCH.com, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc

Possess a demonstrable history of working in various social media platforms

