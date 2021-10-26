Job Alert: Videographer (Morning Live), CHCH-TV
The following is a paraphrase of the primary functions and does not outline all of the duties and responsibilities for this position:
- Be able to primarily work scheduled 3:30am-11:30am shifts, Monday through Friday
- Also able to work other shifts and weekends when necessary
- Gather, shoot, edit and present insightful, accurate, and engaging news stories for broadcast and digital
- Ability to work in a live broadcast environment
- Be able to post stories to CHCH.com, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc
- Possess a demonstrable history of working in various social media platforms
