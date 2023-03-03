Job Alert: Videographer, CTV Kitchener, Bell Media

•    Incumbent will be responsible for on-going, pro-active coverage of regional and local issues throughout the CTV Kitchener coverage area
•    Identify, research, investigate, gather, write, edit, interview, and report both visually and aurally News stories in live or taped programming throughout the CTV Kitchener coverage area.
•    Anchoring, Line-up, and Assignment desk duties
•    Operate ENG equipment and accessories for news gathering.

For more details, click here.

Share: