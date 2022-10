Job Alert: Videographer, CTV Barrie, Bell Media

Responsibilities:

Filing daily news stories for the 6:00 p.m. show and digital.

Originating, shooting, writing, reporting, interviewing, editing, anchoring, providing creative input and generally producing television stories.

News anchoring, weather anchoring backfill, line-up, assignment desk duties, web producing when required.

Creating content for digital.

Other duties as assigned including some producing and web producing duties. ‘

