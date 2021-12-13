Job Alert: Video Journalist (Saint John, NB), Corus Entertainment

This is an amazing opportunity for a journalist to join a team of multi-platform storytellers at Global News in Saint John.

We are looking for a full-time Videojournalist to join our team on a 12-month contract position. In this role, you will shoot, write, edit and report for television and online. You’ll cover daily news, and have opportunities to tell enterprise, in-depth and the occasional lighter story. You’ll be reporting with our Global News at 6 team, working a variety of shifts, including weekends.

For more details, click here.