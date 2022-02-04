Job Alert: Video Journalist, Moncton, Bell Media

Responsibilities:

Generating, developing, researching, and setting-up original stories focusing on local news and creative features

News and feature reporting: including conducting interviews, script writing and voicing

Utilizing of ENG equipment & digital editing to shoot and edit stories

Setting-up and operating live equipment (i.e. Dejero boxes and/or Dejero App, Atlas Kits, etc.)

Live reporting

Consistent and impactful social media engagement

Writing web copy and providing web content

Developing contacts and sources

