Job Alert: Video Journalist – Global News Saint John

Global News Saint John is looking for a full-time Video Journalist to join their team. In this role you will shoot, write, edit, and report for television and online. You’ll cover daily news and have opportunities to tell enterprise, in-depth and the occasional lighter story. You’ll be reporting with our Global News at 6 team, working a variety of shifts, including weekends.

