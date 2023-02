Job Alert: Video Journalist – Global News Peterborough

Global Peterborough’s News Department is currently seeking a full-time Video Journalist to join the news team. Reporting to the News Manager, you will be responsible for finding, researching, shooting, writing and editing news stories while meeting daily deadlines. The successful candidate for this position will be required to work a variety of shifts, including mornings, weekdays, nights, and weekends.

For more details, click here.