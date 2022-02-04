Job Alert: Video Journalist, CTV Yorkton, Bell Media (Yorkton, SK)
Reporting to the Director of News and Public Affairs in Regina, CTV Yorkton is seeking a self-starter with superior journalism experience and skills.
- News Reporting, script writing and voicing
- Live reporting,
- Anchoring news and weather as required
- Interviewing story subjects
- Generating story ideas focusing on local news and sports
- Weekend and late night assignments
- Shooting and editing assignments
For more details, click here