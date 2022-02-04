Job Alert: Video Journalist, CTV Yorkton, Bell Media (Yorkton, SK)

Reporting to the Director of News and Public Affairs in Regina, CTV Yorkton is seeking a self-starter with superior journalism experience and skills.

  • News Reporting, script writing and voicing
  • Live reporting,
  • Anchoring news and weather as required
  • Interviewing story subjects
  • Generating story ideas focusing on local news and sports
  • Weekend and late night assignments
  • Shooting and editing assignments

