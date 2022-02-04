Job Alert: Video Journalist, CTV Yorkton, Bell Media (Yorkton, SK)

Reporting to the Director of News and Public Affairs in Regina, CTV Yorkton is seeking a self-starter with superior journalism experience and skills.

News Reporting, script writing and voicing

Live reporting,

Anchoring news and weather as required

Interviewing story subjects

Generating story ideas focusing on local news and sports

Weekend and late night assignments

Shooting and editing assignments

For more details, click here