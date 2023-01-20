Job Alert: Video Journalist, CTV News Atlantic, Bell Media

Responsibilities: 

  • Generating, developing, researching, and setting-up original stories focusing on local news and creative features.
  • News and feature reporting: including conducting interviews, script writing and voicing.
  • Utilizing of ENG equipment & digital editing to shoot and edit stories.
  • Setting-up and operating live equipment (i.e. Dejero boxes and/or Dejero App, Atlas Kits, etc.).
  • Live reporting.
  • Consistent and impactful social media engagement.

