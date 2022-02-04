Job Alert: Video Journalist, Bell Media (Halifax)
Responsibilities:
- Generating, developing, researching, and setting-up original stories focusing on local news and creative features
- News and feature reporting: including conducting interviews, script writing and voicing
- Utilizing of ENG equipment & digital editing to shoot and edit stories
- Setting-up and operating live equipment (i.e. Dejero boxes and/or Dejero App, Atlas Kits, etc.)
- Live reporting
- Consistent and impactful social media engagement
- Writing web copy and providing web content
- Developing contacts and sources
- Strong editorial decision-making
