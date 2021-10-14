Job Alert: Video Journalist and Radio Reporter, Bell Media (Dawson Creek and/or Fort St. John, BC)

Bell Media has a unique opportunity for someone to enhance their television and radio skills as a member of the on-air team with Bell Media in Fort St. John, BC. The primary responsibility of the Videographer and Radio Reporter is to track down stories, attend news events, edit and produce stories for radio, television and the web. Located at our studios in Fort St. John, BC, you would be part of a team of reporters and anchors covering the Northeast BC region. This position requires day, evening and weekend shifts as required.

For more details, click here.