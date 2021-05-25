Job alert: Trending Editor, Narcity Media (Canada, Remote)

Narcity Media is looking to hire a motivated and experienced Editor for our Trending desk. We are seeking a storyteller who loves all things Canada and wants to express this through the creation of engaging and relatable content.

The editor will manage our Trending Desk, composed of editors and writers. Our Trending Desk covers everything from national politics to Canadian real estate to viral global news — whatever is trending across the country. The editor will be expected to meet challenging goals for the desk and push it forward!

For more details, click here.