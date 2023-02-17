Job Alert: Talk Show Content Producer – Vancouver Radio (980 CKNW)

980 CKNW is looking for a Talk Show Content Producer. Reporting to the Executive Producer and Senior Program Director, you will be responsible for producing Mornings with Simi on CKNW (Mon-Fri) – one of CKNW’s flagship talk shows. It is dynamic, interesting, informative, and locally focused. This position will require an individual that is extremely organized, a great internal communicator, and has the ability and experience to track down and book guests with daily deadlines.

For more details, click here.