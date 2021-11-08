Job Alert: Talk Show Content Producer – Radio (980 CKNW) (Vancouver)

Reporting to the Executive Producer and Senior Program Director, you will be responsible for producing dynamic, interesting and informative locally-focused content for 980 CKNW’s talk shows. This position will require an individual with an insatiable curiosity to learn, a passion for current affairs and the ability to develop and execute talk radio segments, live broadcasts, promotions, and special projects as assigned.

