Job Alert: Talk Show Content Producer – 980 CFPL (London Radio)

980 CFPL is looking for a full-time Talk show Content Producer based out London, ON. Reporting to the Executive Producer & Program Director, you will be responsible for producing dynamic, interesting and informative locally focused content for 980 CFPL’s Talk Shows. This position will require an individual with an insatiable curiosity to learn, a passion for current affairs and the ability to develop and execute talk radio segments, live broadcasts, promotions, and special projects as assigned.

For more details, click here.