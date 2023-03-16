Job Alert: Supervisor, Online Journalist – Global News Alberta

Global News is looking for a full-time Supervisor, Online Journalist based out of Calgary to join their team. Reporting to the Digital Managing Editor, the successful candidate would supervise the online work of producers, journalists, and reporters in Calgary, Edmonton and Lethbridge. This position will include a variety of shifts including daytime, evenings, weekends, and holidays. It is a hybrid position with some onsite and some work-from-home responsibilities.

For more details, click here.