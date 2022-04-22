Job Alert: Summer Intern – News (CTV Atlantic, Halifax)
This position is designed to gain hands-on knowledge and experience in the preparation, production and execution of elements for live broadcasts under the direction and delegation of News Managers. Duties may include:
- Assist with the preparation of rundowns, scripts, etc. in the productions of newscasts.
- Liaise with managers, assignment, producers, directors, editors, VJ’s, MMJ’s, production assistants and control room staff to aid in production elements that are included in news programs.
- Assist with timing news to facilitate accurate on-air and off-air times as well as timing for commercial inserts.
- Assist with coordinating content elements for news broadcasts such as, but not limited to: News Ticker, Markets, Milestones, etc.
