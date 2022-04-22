Job Alert: Summer Intern – News (CTV Atlantic, Halifax)

This position is designed to gain hands-on knowledge and experience in the preparation, production and execution of elements for live broadcasts under the direction and delegation of News Managers. Duties may include:

Assist with the preparation of rundowns, scripts, etc. in the productions of newscasts.

Liaise with managers, assignment, producers, directors, editors, VJ’s, MMJ’s, production assistants and control room staff to aid in production elements that are included in news programs.

Assist with timing news to facilitate accurate on-air and off-air times as well as timing for commercial inserts.

Assist with coordinating content elements for news broadcasts such as, but not limited to: News Ticker, Markets, Milestones, etc.

For more details, click here.