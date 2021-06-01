Job alert: Staff Writer, Calgary, Narcity Media

Narcity.com is looking for a motivated and experienced Staff Writer to join our rapidly expanding editorial team. The writer will play a pivotal role in our daily operations and our Calgary coverage by breaking exclusive stories relevant to readers in the city and the province.

We are seeking a storyteller who loves Calgary and believes it’s the most interesting place in the world. They are excited about covering everything from local politics to real estate to restaurants.

For more details, click here.