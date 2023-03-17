Job Alert: Sr. Digital Content Producer, Bell Media (Regina)

Key responsibilities:

CTV News Regina is seeking an established Digital Leader who thrives on breaking news, in-depth journalism, and quality reporting to lead a local team of digital producers to the top spot in one of Canada’s largest and most exciting news markets

Lead the online production of articles and video; generate original stories and other content for all digital platforms

Channel newsroom resources to maximize digital output through articles, videos, and original content

For more details, click here.