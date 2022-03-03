Job Alert: Social Media Specialist, Bell Media

The Social Media Specialist will work alongside our social media team to implement the Bell social strategy, managing engagement and interactivity with its audience, and fostering community spirit. This role will coordinate primarily with the Sponsorship and Brand team to support their respective missions, ensuring consistency in voice and cultivating strong growth and engagement amongst our online communities. Additionally, this role will also provide support to other Business Units like Mobility and Residential Services. We’re looking for someone who thrives in a fast-paced environment and who enjoys collaborating with like-minded, high-energy professionals. The ideal candidate must also have strong project management experience and exceptional communication and interpersonal skills.

For more details, click here.