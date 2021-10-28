Job Alert: Social Media Coordinator, The Social, Bell Media (Toronto)
Responsibilities:
- Maintain and moderate all the social media accounts for the show, i.e. Twitter, Facebook, Instagram
- Create and post accurate, fun and informative content on all social media platforms that reflect the editorial tone of The Social brand
- Engage with viewers on all social media platforms to promote online discussion, broadcast content/initiatives and web content/initiatives
- Organize and execute contests and other brand partnership initiatives on all social media platforms
- Liaise with and support the editorial team by relaying trending topics, story ideas and viewer queries and/or suggestions
- Produce and integrate social media content into the live broadcast – training on relevant software will be provided
- Clear photos and videos sent in by viewers, etc
- Create and monitor social media metrics through the use of various analytical software
- Other duties as assigned
