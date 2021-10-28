Job Alert: Social Media Coordinator, The Social, Bell Media (Toronto)

Responsibilities:     

  • Maintain and moderate all the social media accounts for the show, i.e. Twitter, Facebook, Instagram
  • Create and post accurate, fun and informative content on all social media platforms that reflect the editorial tone of The Social brand
  • Engage with viewers on all social media platforms to promote online discussion, broadcast content/initiatives and web content/initiatives
  • Organize and execute contests and other brand partnership initiatives on all social media platforms
  • Liaise with and support the editorial team by relaying trending topics, story ideas and viewer queries and/or suggestions 
  • Produce and integrate social media content into the live broadcast – training on relevant software will be provided
  • Clear photos and videos sent in by viewers, etc
  • Create and monitor social media metrics through the use of various analytical software
  • Other duties as assigned

