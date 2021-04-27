Job alert: Senior Writer, Digital (copy editor) (English Services) (Toronto)

CBC News is looking for an experienced copy editor to join our digital team at Canada’s leading news website. The successful candidate will be an accomplished journalist and an excellent news editor with a sharp eye for a range of stories that connect with contemporary Canada. You need to be a critical thinker and capable of working collaboratively with some of the most experienced journalists in the business.

For more details:



https://cbc.taleo.net/careersection/2/jobdetail.ftl?job=359758

