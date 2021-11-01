Job Alert: Senior Producer, World Report, CBC (Toronto)

World Report is CBC’s flagship national morning radio newscast. Every morning, hundreds of thousands of Canadians tune in to find out what they missed overnight and help them prepare for the day ahead. It’s an important show, and we’re looking for a dynamic Senior Producer to lead it into the future – and help us reach a whole new generation of listeners.

The successful candidate is a proven journalist and leader who has a passion for news in all of its forms – from domestic to international, breaking news to features. You have a strong understanding of the diversity of experiences and perspectives that make up contemporary Canada and you have a true desire to reflect that through the show. You are an audience-focused programmer who knows the right mix of stories to engage and grow your listenership – but also nimble enough to rebuild the program on a dime when news breaks. (Bonus if you have experience taking breaking news specials to air).

For more details, click here.