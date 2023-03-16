Job Alert: Senior Producer – Global News Montreal

Global Montreal has an exciting opportunity for a full-time Senior Producer to join their team. Reporting to the Station Manager, the successful candidate would be responsible for producing and developing daily newscasts at 5:30, 6:30 and 11pm, overall editorial content for the show, and providing support to our weekend news crews. The ideal candidate for this position would be a proven producer who is capable of planning and organizing news programs.

For more details, click here.