Job alert: Reporter, Producer, Bell Media (Calgary)

Working in the Calgary Newsroom and taking a role in the producing & execution of CTV Morning Live, this decisive, self-motivated, progressive thinking individual will be applying his/her measurable talent and leadership skills to perform the following duties for CTV Morning Live :

Writing and producing support of CTV Morning Live, including taking a lead with building the show, and supporting the Segment Producer and Hosts

Assigning staff and resources for the gathering and production of local news programming. Identify and prioritize leading local news stories

Proven ability to generate original story ideas. Actively participate in daily planning of news programming

Live reporting, field and in studio, as assigned as well as support for the assignment desk as assigned

Consulting with Managing Editor, Producers, Anchors, Reporters, and other Newsroom staff to provide creative input to the production of story items, as well as scripting and report assembly

