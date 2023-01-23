Job Alert: Regional News Reporter/ Anchor, Kelowna, Bell Media

Bell Media Radio is seeking a professional individual who loves radio and has a passion for local news to join our team at AM 1150 in the capacity of News Anchor and Reporter in Kelowna, BC. As well as proven experience in reporting for a news radio station, the ideal candidate will have a strong interest in both community and national news and understand applicable legal and broadcast standards. AM 1150 provides local and national news coverage for Kelowna and the Okanagan Valley and is part of the iHeartradio brand.

For more details, click here.