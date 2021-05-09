Job alert: Radio Talk Show Host, Senior – On-Air Talent, Corus Entertainment (Vancouver)

This is a rare opening at one Canada’s great heritage news/talk radio stations. Reporting to the Director, Talk & Talent, 980 CKNW-AM in Vancouver is seeking a smart, curious, engaged personality to drive one of the top ranked afternoon drive radio shows in Vancouver. This person should bring a passion for news and the lower-mainland, have an absolute clarity on what listeners need and want on their commute home from work, knows what drives conversation, and be a compelling storyteller.

For more details:

https://can60.dayforcehcm.com/CandidatePortal/en-US/corusent/Site/CORUS/Posting/View/4132