Job Alert: Professor, Faculty of Communication, Arts & Design, Seneca College

Responsible for teaching courses in diploma programs (Broadcasting Television, Event and Media Production and Journalism) and at the degree level (Honours Bachelor of Communications and Media). Courses taught will have an emphasis on post production visuals using Avid Media Composer, Adobe Premiere and DaVinci Resolve, as well as editing, camera, content distribution and streaming.

For more details, click here.