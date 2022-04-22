Job Alert: Production Floater, News, CP24, Bell Media
Responsibilities:
The successful candidate will work with the CP24 Production team in various roles in our broadcast day from pre-production to production.
- Consults with CP24 Production team to provide creative and logistical input for assignments, live locations
- Manage multiple records on incoming feeds
- Work with the control room personnel, producers, ENG Cameras and assignment on coordination of live remote hits
- Work with affiliates and remote guest(s) (Facetime,Skype) to obtain live information and event information
