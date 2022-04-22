Job Alert: Production Floater, News, CP24, Bell Media

Responsibilities:

The successful candidate will work with the CP24 Production team in various roles in our broadcast day from pre-production to production.

Consults with CP24 Production team to provide creative and logistical input for assignments, live locations

Manage multiple records on incoming feeds

Work with the control room personnel, producers, ENG Cameras and assignment on coordination of live remote hits

Work with affiliates and remote guest(s) (Facetime,Skype) to obtain live information and event information

