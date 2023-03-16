Job Alert: Producer – Global National News (BC)

Global National is looking for a Full-Time Producer to join our award-winning flagship news program, based out of Burnaby, BC. The ideal candidate is passionate about news, an exceptional writer, trusted producer and ideas-generator who understands how to deliver smart, impactful and innovative stories. They regularly go above and beyond and are a master of distilling complex information and ideas into sharp, compelling television.

For more details, click here.