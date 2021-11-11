Job Alert: Producer, CP24, Bell Media (Toronto)

We are looking for an experienced producer who thrives in a live breaking news environment. This new team member must have a keen interest in news and current affairs, is connected to Toronto, is passionate about live television and has strong written and verbal communication skills. The candidate must be a team player who can work with writers, assignment editors, reporters, anchors, control room and field crews on news gathering and show production. If you are a motivated self-starter who thrives in a live television environment, we’d love to hear from you.

For more details, click here.