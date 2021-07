Job Alert: Producer (BC)-News Delivery, Corus Entertainment (Burnaby)

Global BC is looking for a permanent, Full-Time Producer to join the #1 newsroom in Western Canada. This position will report to the Global BC Assistant News Director. The successful candidate will be responsible for writing and producing news content for TV, radio, and online for Global BC as needed. This is a Group 4 position under the current collective agreement.

For more details, click here.