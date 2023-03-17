Job Alert: Overnight News Writer, CTV News Vancouver, Bell Media
Responsibilities:
- Monitor wires, social media and other news sources to find fresh, relevant content for CTV Morning Live (CML)
- Chase live news guests for developing stories, write scripts and edit breaking news
- Write scripts and edit video for a variety of stories (news and features)
- Support field crew in sourcing highest quality video and delivering end goal to air the latest information in a timely manner on CML
For more details, click here.