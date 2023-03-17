Job Alert: Overnight News Writer, CTV News Vancouver, Bell Media

Responsibilities:

Monitor wires, social media and other news sources to find fresh, relevant content for CTV Morning Live (CML)

Chase live news guests for developing stories, write scripts and edit breaking news

Write scripts and edit video for a variety of stories (news and features)

Support field crew in sourcing highest quality video and delivering end goal to air the latest information in a timely manner on CML

