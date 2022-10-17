Job Alert: Operations Manager, News Bureau regions, Bell Media (Montreal, Quebec City)

Job duties/responsibilities:

Define the daily information offer for the regions under his responsibility, ensuring that it corresponds to the vision and ensuring its execution by the teams for the various platforms (radio, TV and web)

Manage the regional newsroom staff (producers, journalists) and daily operations

In collaboration with the regional production team and the Senior Technical Operations Manager, assigns staff as needed

Generate ideas for stories, features, angles for both TV and digital that will set Noovo Info apart

Coach hosts, reporters and contributors on their on-air, TV and radio delivery

Oversee the production of regional TV and radio newscasts with the collaboration of the producers responsible, ensuring that they meet the requirements

