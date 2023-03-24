Job Alert: Online Producer – Global News Winnipeg

Global Winnipeg is looking for a full-time Online Producer for a 10-month temporary contract position. Reporting to the Digital Managing Editor, you will be part of a team of dedicated reporters responsible for keeping the Global News website current and relevant by writing original stories and curating Global News content. The successful candidate may be required to work variable shifts including weekdays, evenings, and weekends.

For more details, click here.