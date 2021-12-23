Job Alert: Online Journalist – News Digital, Global BC

Global BC is looking for a full-time online journalist to join the #1 newsroom in Western Canada. Reporting to the managing editor for digital and radio, the successful candidate will join the Global BC online team to help produce compelling, original content for our website and other platforms.

The role is a Group 4 position under the current collective agreement and will require work during early mornings, evenings, weekends and statutory holidays. The position is based in Burnaby, B.C., and reports up through the online division of Global News.

