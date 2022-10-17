Job Alert: On-Air Traffic & Weather Host, Casual/Freelance, CTV News Vancouver

CTV News Vancouver’s award winning newsroom is looking for an experienced and dynamic traffic and weather presenter to join our team as a freelancer, primarily filling in on CTV Morning Live as well as other newscasts as required. As an affiliate with the country’s top news network and home of Canada’s best newscast three years in a row according to the RTDNA, CTV Vancouver is looking for someone who has what it takes to be part of a newsroom that represents excellence.

For more details, click here.