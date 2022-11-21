Job Alert: On-Air Contributor, 980 CKNW (Vancouver)

Reporting to the Executive Producer and Senior Program Director, you will be responsible for producing dynamic, interesting and informative locally-focused content for 980 CKNW.

This position will require an individual with an insatiable curiosity to learn, a passion for current affairs and the ability to develop, produce and present entertaining and compelling talk radio segments.

Application deadline: November 27, 2022

