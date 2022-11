Job Alert: News Writer Producer, Bell Media (Winnipeg)

Responsibilities:

Write news scripts, intros and all show elements

Co-ordinate resources for live breaking news

Co-ordinate script, chyron and video feeds from the field

Contributing and posting scripts video and pictures to the station’s on-line content

Participate in posting to social media during live broadcast

Back-up show producer

Vetting reporter; writer; and web scripts

