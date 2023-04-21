Job Alert: News Writer, CHCH
Are you passionate about news? Looking to innovate? Want to work with a talented, hard-working team? We have two immediate openings for the position of part-time News Writer with opportunities for career growth within our organization.
The following is a short list of the primary functions and does not outline all of the duties and responsibilities for this position:
- Research and write news copy for broadcast and digital platforms
- Produce other content as needed for all platforms
- Monitor and post to social media and other news feeds
- Monitor live events to stream to our platforms
