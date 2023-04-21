Job Alert: News Writer, CHCH

Are you passionate about news?  Looking to innovate?  Want to work with a talented, hard-working team? We have two immediate openings for the position of part-time News Writer with opportunities for career growth within our organization.

The following is a short list of the primary functions and does not outline all of the duties and responsibilities for this position:

  • Research and write news copy for broadcast and digital platforms
  • Produce other content as needed for all platforms
  • Monitor and post to social media and other news feeds
  • Monitor live events to stream to our platforms

For more details, click here.

