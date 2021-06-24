Job Alert: News Producer (Okg) – News Delivery, Corus Entertainment (Kelowna)
Reporting to the Global Okanagan News manager – you will be responsible for:
- Working in an award winning newsroom based in Kelowna.
- Working Monday to Friday 6 am to 2 pm
- Coordinate, write, edit and post original news stories to multiple platforms for a variety of audiences.
- Work in collaboration with on-line and broadcast journalist.
- Assist in breaking news situations.
- using WordPress and Open Media on a daily basis.
- Create compelling video posts for all Global News platforms including YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.
- Write compelling original story posts for embedding video and audio.
- Help with daily Assignment Editor duties: opening and activating newscast rundowns, entering stories into open media.
- Back up existing on-line producers when necessary, in the event of illness, vacation or significant breaking news.
