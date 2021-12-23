Job Alert: News Producer-News Delivery, Global Calgary

Global Calgary’s News Department is currently seeking a casual News Producer (Group F) to join their team. The successful candidate will be required to work a variety of shifts producing news content for Global Calgary’s market-leading news programs. Applicants should be aware that all shifts including early mornings, days, evenings, and weekends are possible. This position reports directly to the Supervisor, News Producer.

