Job Alert: News Producer, CTV News, Bell Media (Winnipeg)

Responsibilities:

In conjunction with the News Director, oversee the look, production and editorial direction for CTV News at Five

Work with editorial staff to ensure CTV News at Five is on top of all news and covering events live where appropriate

Supervise editorial line-up

Take part in preparation and production all news specials

Initiate ideas for stories and coverage, including the integration of content on-air, on-line, and through social media

Monitor feeds and servers for content

Write news scripts, intros and all show elements

For more details, click here.