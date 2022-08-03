Job Alert: News Producer, CTV News, Bell Media (Winnipeg)

Responsibilities:            

  • In conjunction with the News Director, oversee the look, production and editorial direction for CTV News at Five
  • Work with editorial staff to ensure CTV News at Five is on top of all news and covering events live where appropriate
  • Supervise editorial line-up
  • Take part in preparation and production all news specials
  • Initiate ideas for stories and coverage, including the integration of content on-air, on-line, and through social media
  • Monitor feeds and servers for content
  • Write news scripts, intros and all show elements

For more details, click here.

Share: