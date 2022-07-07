Job Alert: News Producer, CTV Morning Live, Bell Media (Winnipeg)
Responsibilities:
- Overseeing the look and production of CTV Morning Live Winnipeg
- Producing editorial line-up
- Taking Morning Live and live events to air
- Initiating ideas for features; live coverage; and booking on-set interviews
- Writing news scripts, intros and all show elements as needed
- Preparing and supervising graphic elements
- Supervising and vetting reporter; writer; digital, and ticker scripts
- Participate in posting to social media during live broadcast
