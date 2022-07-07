Job Alert: News Producer, CTV Morning Live, Bell Media (Winnipeg)

Responsibilities:

Overseeing the look and production of CTV Morning Live Winnipeg

Producing editorial line-up

Taking Morning Live and live events to air

Initiating ideas for features; live coverage; and booking on-set interviews

Writing news scripts, intros and all show elements as needed

Preparing and supervising graphic elements

Supervising and vetting reporter; writer; digital, and ticker scripts

Participate in posting to social media during live broadcast

