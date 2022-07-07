Job Alert: News Producer, CTV Morning Live, Bell Media (Winnipeg)

Responsibilities:     

  • Overseeing the look and production of CTV Morning Live Winnipeg
  • Producing editorial line-up
  • Taking Morning Live and live events to air
  • Initiating ideas for features; live coverage; and booking on-set interviews
  • Writing news scripts, intros and all show elements as needed
  • Preparing and supervising graphic elements
  • Supervising and vetting reporter; writer; digital, and ticker scripts
  • Participate in posting to social media during live broadcast

For more details, click here.

Share: