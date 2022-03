Job Alert: News Producer, Bell Media (Kitchener)

Responsibilities:

Working as a member of the newsroom leadership team

Make independent editorial decisions when necessary

Help lead staff development and training

Assist with proposing, developing, selecting and assigning news stories

Research, write, conduct interviews, select clips, produce news stories

Produce Noon and 5P Newscast

Implement revenue opportunities for Noon and 5P Newscasts

