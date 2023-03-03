Job Alert: News Director, Supervisor, CFTK-TV, Bell Media (Terrace)

Bell Media has a tremendous opportunity for someone who loves broadcasting and being on-camera, has a passion for news, and is looking to grow their career in a supervisory position with our TV and Radio news team. Located at our studios in Terrace, we are looking for a proven newsperson to provide outstanding reporting and leadership skills for our BC North Division, which covers the Northwest Region of B.C.

For more details, click here.