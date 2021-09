Job Alert: News Director, CFTK-TV, Bell Media (Terrace)

Bell Media has a unique opportunity for someone who loves broadcasting, has a passion for news and is looking to grow their career in a leadership position with our CFTK – TV news team. Located at our studios in Terrace, the News Director will lead a team of radio and television reporters and anchors covering the Northwest BC region from Haida Gwaii to Burns Lake.

