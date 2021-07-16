Job Alert: News Camera (BC)-News Gathering, Corus Entertainment (Burnaby)

Global BC, a division of Corus Entertainment, is looking for two (2) permanent, full-time News Camera Operators to join the #1 newsroom in Western Canada. These roles report to the Supervisor, News Camera Operators.

The successful candidates will be a proven broadcast professionals with demonstrable skills and abilities. The successful candidates will work in a competitive news environment with a motivated team whose newscasts and online content is targeted to attract the largest possible audience.

